Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $616.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $560.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.66 and a 200 day moving average of $549.31. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,637,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

