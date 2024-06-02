Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVCP remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.01.
Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Swiftmerge Acquisition
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.