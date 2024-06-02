Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCP remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.