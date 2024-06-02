Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,243,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,725.8 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SWDBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.68.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
