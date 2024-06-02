Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,243,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,725.8 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWDBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

