SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

