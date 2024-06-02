Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Reiterated by Sidoti

Sidoti reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Surmodics stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

