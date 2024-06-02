Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84,944.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $5.43 during trading hours on Friday. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

