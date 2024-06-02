Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,494,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 6,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84,944.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $5.43 during trading hours on Friday. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.