Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 4.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after purchasing an additional 200,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.09. 2,175,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.06. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.