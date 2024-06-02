Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 496,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $32,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $142,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,743.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,748 shares of company stock valued at $218,596 in the last three months. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDIG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. Stronghold Digital Mining had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

