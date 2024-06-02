STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.30 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. STP has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and $3.87 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,834.32 or 1.00007193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00112724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05370476 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,965,985.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.