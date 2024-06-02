StockNews.com Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Strong-Buy

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

