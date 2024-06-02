StockNews.com Lowers Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $251.40 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $303.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.54 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

