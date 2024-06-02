StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.89 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

