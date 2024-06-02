StockNews.com Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of FLEX opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,648 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,943 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Flex by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Flex by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

