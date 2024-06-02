StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TXMD stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

