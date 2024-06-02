StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TXMD stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
