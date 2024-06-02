StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.