StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

