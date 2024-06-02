Stilwell Value LLC Increases Stock Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp makes up approximately 13.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.10% of Provident Bancorp worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 26,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,109. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

