Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after buying an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

