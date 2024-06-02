Steem Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $127.16 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,162.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.00676310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00121658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00223014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00089276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,180,905 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

