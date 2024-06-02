Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 12,669,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

