Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 175,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $87.17. 1,512,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

