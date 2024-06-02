SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,000. Baidu makes up 0.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Baidu by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.93.

Baidu Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.20. 2,827,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

