SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000. Hess accounts for 0.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Hess by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,588. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $154.10. 2,762,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

