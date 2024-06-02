SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $33,000 Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

Shares of ELPC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

