SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $253.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,118 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 19.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 1.17% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $253,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,111. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.