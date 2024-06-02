SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Decreases Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,166 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

PAX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

