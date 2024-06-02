SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 3.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,595,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,959. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.