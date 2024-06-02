SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 3.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,595,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,959. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
