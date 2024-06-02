Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 20.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.30. 1,147,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

