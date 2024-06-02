Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. 203,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,242. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.