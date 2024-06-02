Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. 203,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,242. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
