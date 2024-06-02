Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 2,289,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

