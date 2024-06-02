Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sph Reit Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sph Reit
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.