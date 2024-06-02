SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Plans Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
