SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:MBNE)

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MBNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

