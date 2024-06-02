SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:OBND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Get SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.