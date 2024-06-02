SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

EMTL stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

