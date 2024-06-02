SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
EMTL stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
