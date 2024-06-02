SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 467,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,842. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

