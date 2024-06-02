Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 718.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,693 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 16,020,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,690,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

