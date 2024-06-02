Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

