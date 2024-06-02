Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 3,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

