Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 6th

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 6th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,025.66% and a negative return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

