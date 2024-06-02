SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. SmarDex has a market cap of $156.42 million and $515,228.21 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0189199 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $927,092.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

