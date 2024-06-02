Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,952,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 6,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,913.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

