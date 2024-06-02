Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,952,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 6,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,913.2 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.46.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
