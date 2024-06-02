SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.90 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $898.68 million and $51.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,759.22 or 0.99958358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00114670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,743,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89249796 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $81,966,078.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

