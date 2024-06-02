SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.70 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $863.20 million and $55.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,732,557.6245146 with 1,284,779,974.3047757 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89904917 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $53,805,463.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

