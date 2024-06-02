Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

