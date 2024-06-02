Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.91. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$9.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.45.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

About Silex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.