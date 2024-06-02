Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.91. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$9.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.45.
About Silex Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silex Systems
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.