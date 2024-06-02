Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Declines By 17.4%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 12,016,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,712.1 days.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

