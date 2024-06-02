Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declines By 8.2%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:GF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,771. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
