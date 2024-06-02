Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declines By 8.2%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,771. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 638.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 118.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at $531,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

