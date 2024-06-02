Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Grows By 7.3%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

