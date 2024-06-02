Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Rises By 11.5%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HSY traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.83. 3,878,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

About Hershey



The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

